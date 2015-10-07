Oct 7 Silvano Fashion Group AS :

* Says decrease of share capital was registered in commercial register

* New registered share capital is 11.4 million euros ($12.82 million), which is divided into 38.0 million ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.30 euros per share Source text for Eikon

