BRIEF-HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
* HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
Oct 7 Euronext:
* As of Oct. 8, convertible bonds with total nominal value of 2 million euros ($2.25 million) issued by Eduniversal , will be listed on Marche Libre
* Issue price: at par (100,000 euros per bond)
* Interest rate: 2 pct
* Redemption date: Sept 30, 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA