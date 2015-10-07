BRIEF-HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
* HBC announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2017
Oct 7 Cashbuild Ltd :
* Donald Masson has notified board that he will be retiring as chairman at end of Nov. 2015
* Stefan Fourie, current independent non-executive director and chairman of audit and risk committee of Cashbuild has been appointed as chairman of board with effect from Dec.1
* Masson will make himself available for re-election as an independent non-executive director of Cashbuild Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA