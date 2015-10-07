Oct 7 Cashbuild Ltd :

* Donald Masson has notified board that he will be retiring as chairman at end of Nov. 2015

* Stefan Fourie, current independent non-executive director and chairman of audit and risk committee of Cashbuild has been appointed as chairman of board with effect from Dec.1

* Masson will make himself available for re-election as an independent non-executive director of Cashbuild