BRIEF-KOSS CORP Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA
Oct 7 VDI Group SA :
* H1 operating income 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus of 1.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net consolidated profit 0.7 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 billing 12.5 million euros versus 13.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LiehAN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KOSS -SALES WERE WEAK IN QUARTER WITH CONTINUED DECREASE IN ORDERS FROM DISTRIBUTORS IN ASIA AND SCANDINAVIA AS WELL AS LOWER DEMAND FOR OEM PRODUCTS IN ASIA
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing