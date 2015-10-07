BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
Oct 7 1000mercis SA :
* H1 revenue 25.8 million euros ($29.03 million) versus 21.5 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit 4.5 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 2.4 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited