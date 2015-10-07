BRIEF-TeamTalk says CityLink entered into agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Ltd
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited
Oct 7 Chime Communications Plc
* Financial conduct authority temporarily suspends co's shares from 7/10/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited
* Q1 revenue C$14.3 million versus i/b/e/s view c$14.6 million