BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president
* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year
Oct 8 Pharming Group NV :
* Announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 12 years of exclusivity to RUCONEST (C1 esterase inhibitor ) 50 IU/kg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020