BRIEF-Nevsun Resources says Peter Kukielski appointed CEO and president
* Nevsun resources ltd - kukielski replaces cliff davis, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year
Oct 8 Galapagos NV :
* To present promising findings in cystic fibrosis programs at NACFC 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020