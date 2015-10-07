Oct 7 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says as of Sept. 30 total registered users were 215,216, up from 198,529 users one month earlier

* Total active real money players for three months period July-September were 35,590, an increase of 3,337 players (10.3 pct), compared to the June-August period

