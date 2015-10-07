BRIEF-TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Sanofi :
* Says magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from its Phase III TEMSO study demonstrate that Aubagio (teriflunomide) significantly slowed brain volume loss (or atrophy) vs placebo over two years in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent agains