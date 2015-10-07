Oct 7 Joint Bookrunner:
* Charterhouse Poppy II, IV, VI, Société De Restauration 2,
4 successfully complete private placement of part of their stake
in Elior
* Proceeds from the transaction amount to about 295 mln
euros
* Placement was managed by Deutsche Bank AG and Nomura
International Plc acting as joint bookrunners
* Following the placement, the selling shareholders will
cease to be acting in concert
* Charterhouse Poppy II, IV and VI will hold together about
30.3 million Elior shares, corresponding to 17.6 pct OF Elior
share capital
* Société De Restauration 2 and 4 will hold together about
3.8 million Elior shares, corresponding to 2.21 pct of Elior
share capital
