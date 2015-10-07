Oct 7 Italeaf SpA :

* Shareholders meeting of Greenled Industry S.p.A. approved partial and non-proportional demerger of Greenled Industry in favour of new beneficiary company named ITALEAF RE Srl

* Says new company ITALEAF RE (100 pct owned by Italeaf) will acquire two industrial buildings

* Says as a result of operation, shareholding of Italeaf in Greenled Industry will drop from 79.71 pct to 64.60 pct

* Will be allocated 100 pct of shares of beneficiary company being formed ITALEAF RE Srl

