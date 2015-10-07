BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Ciber Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCSprS) Further company coverage:
Oct 7 Millicom International Cellular SA
* Millicom receives a 24% stake in leading African towers company, Helios Towers Africa (HTA)
* Says as a result of a shareholding reorganisation, Millicom will exchange shares which were previously held in HTA's tower companies in Ghana, DRC and Tanzania, into shares in HTA's parent company
* Says HTA recently raised US$363 million in new equity from existing and new shareholders to fund acquisitions and new growth in existing markets
* Says share exchange is being undertaken at the same valuation as the funding round. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Citylink Limited, has entered agreements with Powerco and Wellington Cable Car Limited