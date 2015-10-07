Oct 7 Millicom International Cellular SA

* Millicom receives a 24% stake in leading African towers company, Helios Towers Africa (HTA)

* Says as a result of a shareholding reorganisation, Millicom will exchange shares which were previously held in HTA's tower companies in Ghana, DRC and Tanzania, into shares in HTA's parent company

* Says HTA recently raised US$363 million in new equity from existing and new shareholders to fund acquisitions and new growth in existing markets

* Says share exchange is being undertaken at the same valuation as the funding round.