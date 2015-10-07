Oct 7 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA (Lleidanetworks) to list on Spain's alternative market as of Oct. 9

* Lleidanetworks to issue 16.0 million shares at 0.02 euro ($0.023) nominal value each

Source text: bit.ly/1JSCI2m

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)