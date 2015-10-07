Oct 7 Amper SA :

* Signs credit line agreement with Fore Multi Strategy Master Fund for $10 million (8.9 million euros) due in June 2016

* Says Fore Research Management LP of Fore Multi Strategy Master Fund owns 4.5 percent stake in Amper and holds over 50 percent of its convertible debt

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (1 euro = $1.1259) (Gdynia Newsroom)