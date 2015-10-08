BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD receives complete response letter from FDA for TX-004hr NDA
Oct 8 Lifewatch AG :
* Antoine Hubert has informed company that he will not be available for re-election to board of directors at next annual general meeting to be held on April 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes