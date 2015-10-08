BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD receives complete response letter from FDA for TX-004hr NDA
* Therapeuticsmd receives complete response letter from fda for tx-004hr new drug application
Oct 8 UCB SA :
* Announces positive results of a phase 3 non-inferiority study designed to compare efficacy and safety of lacosamide to carbamazepine-cr
* Says submission to EU regulatory authority is planned for H1 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1je5d5D Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes