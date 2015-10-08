BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
Oct 8 TomTom NV :
* Announces collaboration with ASAP, a Field Force Automation provider, to integrate and sell OMOGEN for Field Forces, based on TomTom's BRIDGE solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lankan shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, posting their highest close in nearly one year, with blue chips leading the rise ahead of the central bank's monetary policy rate announcement.