Oct 8 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 profit for period was 43.9 million euros ($49.42 million)(H1 prior year: 60.2 million euros)

* Outlook for full year 2015/16: steady revenue, with EBIT now seen only moderately below prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)