Oct 8 DFS Furniture Plc :

* Group gross sales up 7 pct to 913.1 million pounds (FY14: 853.4 million pounds)

* FY group revenue up 7.5 pct to 706.1 million pounds (FY14: 656.8 million pounds)

* Total dividend of 9.3 pence per share proposed

* We will continue to deliver both attractive earnings growth and cash returns for shareholders in future - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)