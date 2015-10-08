BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
Oct 8 Blue Cap AG
* Placed first promissory note loans on capital market
* Has successfully placed on the capital market for the first time a promissory note loans with a total volume of 7 million euros ($7.88 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
COLOMBO, May 8 Sri Lankan shares extended gains into a third session on Monday, posting their highest close in nearly one year, with blue chips leading the rise ahead of the central bank's monetary policy rate announcement.