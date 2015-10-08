Oct 8 Ica Gruppen

* Says sales in Swedish Ica stores rose by 4.1 pct in september 2015 compared with the corresponding month last year

* Says sales in the Swedish ICA stores totalled SEK 8,503 million excluding VAT

* Says sales in like-for-like stores increased by 3.4 pct