* Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for glioblastoma combination therapy
Patent Office of Japan has granted LIDDS patent for the method used in the treatment of prostate cancer with the drug Liproca Depot Notification from the Japanese Patent Office concerns patent application JP/2011/528233 entitled "Injector Device"
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million