BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
Oct 8 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* Has signed a firm 9-year lease with Groupe Onepoint for the entire steel building in the 16th arrondissement of Paris
* Transaction was carried out with the support of Cushman & Wakefield and Global Estate Source text: bit.ly/1JUEEY8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%