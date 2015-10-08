BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
Oct 8 Harvest SA :
* Says ING Direct has chosen Harvest and its digital solution selling and credit VIC instruction for support capabilities of the entire credit chain, from front to middle office Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%