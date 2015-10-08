BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
Oct 8 Akcept Finance SA :
* Signs annex to factoring contract with company operating in baking industry; raising factoring limit to 2.5 million zlotys ($664,487) from 2.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7623 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%