CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
Oct 8 SAP SE
* Michael Kleinemeier to join executive board
* Michael Kleinemeier to take on sole responsibility for the global service & support organization
* Michael Kleinemeier to join board on November 1
* Kleinemeier's predecessor, Gerhard Oswald, will continue to serve on the executive board as head of product quality & enablement Further company coverage:
May 8 Straight Path Communications Inc said on Monday an unnamed telecommunications company had raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder, in the latest move in a bidding war with AT&T Inc.