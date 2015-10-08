BRIEF-Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
Oct 8 Vidis SA :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit 972,000 zlotys ($258,270)
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 46.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* CHANGE IN COMPANY NAME FROM GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO TO GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE COMPANIES REGISTER OF ROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)