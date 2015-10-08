Oct 8 Faiveley Transport SA :
* Says awarded a contract by China Railway Rolling Stock
Corporation Ltd (CRRC) to supply HVAC systems for the new Boston
metro's cars
* Contract awarded to Faiveley Transport, worth more than 15
million euros ($16.9 million), covers supply of compact saloon
HVAC systems
* Group will support Chinese rolling stock manufacturer in
its first us project
* MBTA will use 284 CRRC metro cars, 152 for the Orange Line
and 132 for the Red Line
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
