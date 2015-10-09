U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Oct 9 Tryg :
* Says keeps 2017 financial targets
* Third quarter pretax profit 244 million Danish crowns ($36.9 million) vs 538 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll
* Says results for the third quarter were impacted by a 9 percent drop in equity index (MSCI) that triggered a loss on equities which contributed to a negative return on Tryg's investment portfolio of almost 400 million Danish crowns
* Says third quarter combined ratio 83.5 versus 85.3 seen in a Reuters poll
* Third quarter profit after tax 155 million crowns versus 410 million seen in a Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6087 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
LAGOS, May 5 Nigeria's central bank sold short-term naira debt at yields above inflation for the third day running on Friday, traders said, supplementing a run of dollar sales in a two-pronged effort to prop up the ailing local currency.