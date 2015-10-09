Oct 9 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Boehringer Ingelheim has selected a novel peptide therapeutic to be advanced into preclinical development under one of two ongoing collaboration agreements between companies

* Says biological target is not being disclosed

* Says announced milestone is associated with a payment of 3 million euros ($3.4 million) to Zealand

* Says payment does not change Zealand's financial outlook for 2015, which includes expected total milestone payments of 21 million euros

* Dependent upon the achievement of pre-defined development, regulatory and commercial milestones, is eligible to receive potential payments of up to a total of 295 million euros for first compound, developed and marketed under this collaboration

* Under first collaboration agreement, is eligible to receive potential remaining development, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to a total of 365 million euros

