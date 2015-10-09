Oct 9 Magnit :

* Announces 19.31 percent retail sales growth in roubles for September 2015 to 74.1 billion roubles ($1.21 billion);

* During September the company opened 218 stores on a net basis and the total store base reached 11,388 stores;

* Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excluding VAT) in January-September increased by 26.99 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, to 688.6 billion roubles;

* Third-quarter like-for-like sales rose 3.54 percent, year-on-year; average ticket rose 5.80 percent; traffic decreased 2.14 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.1925 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)