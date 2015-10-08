BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
Oct 8 French state:
* says still intends to reduce Renault stake to 15 percent held prior to April increase
* says to begin unwinding options underpinning April stake increase to 19.7 percent holding
* No timetable given for sale of Renault shares Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Says preference dividend will be paid on or about 21 July 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qS9a3x Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)