Oct 8 Deltaq A/S

* Spogárd Holding A/S, related to Deltaq A/S's Chairman, René Spogárd, bought 61,686 shares at Deltaq for 1,973,952 Danish crowns ($300,000)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6030 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)