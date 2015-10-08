BRIEF-SunOpta says Oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
Oct 8 Deltaq A/S
* Spogárd Holding A/S, related to Deltaq A/S's Chairman, René Spogárd, bought 61,686 shares at Deltaq for 1,973,952 Danish crowns ($300,000)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6030 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares
May 8 Tibet Urban Development And Investment Co Ltd