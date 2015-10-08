BRIEF-Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement
* Regeneron and Inovio enter immuno-oncology clinical study agreement for glioblastoma combination therapy
Oct 8 Benchmark Holdings Plc :
* Has become aware of speculation and confirms it is contemplating potential acquisition which would constitute a reverse takeover
* Company's shares will be suspended until such time as an admission document is published
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million