Oct 8 Melexis NV :

* Has signed an agreement with Sony to further expand time-of-flight offering for automobile safety and infotainment markets

* Melexis will enter into a license agreement with Sony for DepthSenseRM time-of-flight sensor technology upon Sony's acquisition of SoftKinetic

* Products derived from this collaboration will be fabricated at Sony's wafer fabrication facility in image sensor technology