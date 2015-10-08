BRIEF-Tyson Foods reports net earnings per share $1.01
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
Oct 8 Melexis NV :
* Has signed an agreement with Sony to further expand time-of-flight offering for automobile safety and infotainment markets
* Melexis will enter into a license agreement with Sony for DepthSenseRM time-of-flight sensor technology upon Sony's acquisition of SoftKinetic
* Products derived from this collaboration will be fabricated at Sony's wafer fabrication facility in image sensor technology Source text: bit.ly/1QahOkD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.