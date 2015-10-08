BRIEF-Tyson Foods reports net earnings per share $1.01
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
Oct 8 Russian Aquaculture :
* Says Maksim Vorobev as part of deoffshorization process bought 30.47 pct stake in company from his unit RS Group LTD and owns 31.5 pct stake in company as a result Source text: bit.ly/1OnBy6J
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.