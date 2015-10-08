Oct 8 Sports Direct International Plc

* Update on Heatons transaction

* Provide an update and clarification on its proposed acquisition of Heatons, announced on 7 October 2015

* Plans a substantial multi-million investment in Heatons store portfolio over first years of full ownership.

* Confirms it expects to complete acquisition of shares of Heatons it does not already own by April 2016

* Sports direct already owns 50% of Heatons and will spend a total of EUR 47.5 million to acquire rest giving business an imputed value of EUR 95 million.