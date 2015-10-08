BRIEF-Tyson Foods reports net earnings per share $1.01
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
Oct 8 Sports Direct International Plc
* Update on Heatons transaction
* Provide an update and clarification on its proposed acquisition of Heatons, announced on 7 October 2015
* Plans a substantial multi-million investment in Heatons store portfolio over first years of full ownership.
* Confirms it expects to complete acquisition of shares of Heatons it does not already own by April 2016
* Sports direct already owns 50% of Heatons and will spend a total of EUR 47.5 million to acquire rest giving business an imputed value of EUR 95 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tyson Foods generates record first six months as gaap eps rises 12%, 17% on an adjusted basis; reaffirms guidance for another record year
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.