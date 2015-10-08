BRIEF-Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
Oct 8 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Appoints Khaled Galal Guirguis Bishara as chairman of the board
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* CHANGE IN COMPANY NAME FROM GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO TO GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE COMPANIES REGISTER OF ROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)