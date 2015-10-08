BRIEF-Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
Oct 8 Rostelecom :
* Says board approved establishing fund to manage company's property
* Rostelecom will transfer to the fund the objects for sale and rent, as well as for redevelopment and repositioning
* Now, Rostelecom has about 22,800 objects equal to over 9 million square meters in its property portfolio Source text - bit.ly/1L1GGK0
CHANGE IN COMPANY NAME FROM GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO TO GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE COMPANIES REGISTER OF ROME