Oct 8 Rostelecom :

* Says board approved establishing fund to manage company's property

* Rostelecom will transfer to the fund the objects for sale and rent, as well as for redevelopment and repositioning

* Now, Rostelecom has about 22,800 objects equal to over 9 million square meters in its property portfolio Source text - bit.ly/1L1GGK0

