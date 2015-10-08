BRIEF-Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market
Oct 8 MAX21 Management und Beteiligungen AG :
* Completes acquisition of LSE Leading Security Experts GmbH
* To increase share capital against contribution in kind from 9,716,106.00 euros ($11 million) by 959,239.00 euros to 10,675,345.00 euros by issuing 959,239 new shares
* CHANGE IN COMPANY NAME FROM GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO TO GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE COMPANIES REGISTER OF ROME