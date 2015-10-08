Oct 8 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Announces that it has agreed proposed sale of Frank
Russell company's asset management business
* Sale to TA Associates for gross proceeds of $1,150 million
(752 million stg) in cash
* Following proposed sale, subsidiaries of LSEG will enter
into certain licence agreements with Russell Investments
* LSEG confirms that separation of Russell Index Business
from Russell Investments is expected to be completed in Q1 2016
* Len Brennan, president and CEO, will continue to lead
Russell Investments, and will remain a member of board of
Russell Investments
* Reverence Capital Partners partnered with TA Associates
and will make a significant minority investment in Russell
Investments
* Transaction is expected to close with proceeds payable to
LSEG in first half of 2016
* Net cash proceeds of transaction will be applied to LSEG's
existing net debt
