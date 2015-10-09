Oct 9 Vincenzo Zucchi Spa :

* As a part of consolidation process accepts binding offer of Astrance Capital SAS for acquisition of controlling stake in GB Holding Srl granting it exclusivity period to the date of filing of the restructuring agreement

* Under agreement Astrance Capital SAS to subscribe 10 million euro ($11.3 million) reserved capital increase through GB Holding Srl

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)