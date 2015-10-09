Oct 9 Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Electra subsidiary agrees the sale of Zensar

* Agreed to sell its 23 pct interest in Zensar Technologies to a company backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, private equity firm

* On completion of transaction, Electra will receive proceeds of about 84 million stg (based on current exchange rates)

* This will represent an uplift of 12.4 million stg, or 18 pct, on valuation of Zensar at March 31, 2015

* Inclusive of dividends and proceeds from sale of shares, this will generate a return of 19x on original cost over 18 years of investment; an IRR of 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)