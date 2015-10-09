Oct 9 Realia Business SA :

* Appoints Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann as new CEO

* Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann was a general director in Inmuebles Carso SAB de CV until 2015

* Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann is among others, member of the board in Minera Frisco SAB de CV, Elementia SA, FCC SA, Cementos Portland SA

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)