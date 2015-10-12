Oct 12 Verimark Holdings Ltd

* Condensed unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Revenue up 0.5% to R183.5 million (2014: R182.6 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Headline loss per share at (3.6) cents (2014: (3.7) cents) for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Not to declare a dividend.

* Continued focus and proven record of expanding its innovative product range should benefit its sales growth

* Board is therefore confident that medium- and long-term prospects of Verimark remain positive.