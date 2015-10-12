Oct 12 Axfood Ab

* Axfood reports better than expected sales and operating profit

* Axfood says operating profit for Q3 was SEK 552 m

* Axfood says during Q3 of 2015 Axfood's sales totalled SEK 10,412 m

* Axfood says profitability improvement is mainly attributable to strong sales during quarter