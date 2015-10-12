Oct 12 Grafton Group Plc :

* Roderick Ryan, currently chairman of audit and risk committee and senior independent director, will step down from board on Dec. 31, 2015

* Ryan will be succeeded as chairman of audit and risk committee by Paul Hampden Smith, who joined board in August 2015