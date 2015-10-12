Oct 12 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Awarded a ten year agreement with a European premium automaker

* Says contract is worth an estimated 76.2 million euros (701 million Norwegian crowns) ($86.89 million) over its lifetime

* Production is scheduled to start in Q1 2018 from KA's facility in Pruszkow, Poland Source text for Eikon:

