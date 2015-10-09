BRIEF-OGK-2 recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 0.00825304739908 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 9 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* Senior management change - appointment of interim group Chief Financial Officer
* Announced appointment of Patricia Carroll as interim group Chief Financial Officer effective immediately
* Initiated a recruitment and selection process in order to make a permanent appointment to position of cfo and this process is ongoing
* Carroll joins on secondment from KPMG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.